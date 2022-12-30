Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont closed due to a landslide, authorities say

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Niles Canyon Road (Highway 84) between Fremont and Sunol has been shut down due to a landslide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the slide was first reported around 11:20 a.m. just west of Palomares Road.

Both directions of Highway 84 are closed at this time as crews works to clear the scene.

Authorities say it could take up to six hours to reopen the roadway.

