CHILD KILLED

New Jersey man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son.

By Eyewitness News
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday for beating his three-week-old son to death, officials said.

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son, Trayvon Summers.

Police launched an investigation into the infant's death after hospital staff from JFK Medical Center in Edison reported the suspicious death of child at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Trayvon Summers suffered significant injuries and learned that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers is currently being housed in the Union County Jail.

For more stories, photos, and video on crime in the Bay Area and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
infant deathsbaby deathchild killedPlainfieldNew JerseyUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
4-year-old accidentally fatally shoots toddler cousin in SoCal
Lancaster boy's family calls for investigation of social workers
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
More child killed
Top Stories
Damage from Carr Fire devastates residents as flames rage on
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
Yosemite Valley to remain closed due to Ferguson Fire
SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County
Remembering Nia Wilson through art
Show More
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire
Redding police chief loses home in Shasta County's Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More News