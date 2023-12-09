3 Bay Area Norteño gang members to serve decades in prison for multiple murders

Three San Francisco Norteño gang members will serve decades in prison for the murders of three people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three San Francisco Norteño gang members will serve decades in prison for the murders of three people.

Fernando "Nando" Madrigal, 25, Alvaro "G-Boy" Reina Cordero, 26, and Oscar "Cutty" Guadron Diaz, 24, all of San Francisco, each pleaded guilty in Feb. to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection with their roles in the murders and attempted murder of four victims, including a 15-year-old innocent bystander who was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Madrigal, who lived as a justice reform advocate until his arrest, spoke with ABC7 News about his work combating youth violence just three months before he murdered the 15-year-old.

He faces 33 years for that and another killing.

Reina Cordero and Guadron Diaz face sentences of up to 26 years in the other murder along with another shooting.

