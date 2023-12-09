  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 Bay Area Norteño gang members to serve decades in prison for multiple murders

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, December 9, 2023 1:00AM
3 SF gang members to serve decades in prison for 3 murders
EMBED <>More Videos

Three San Francisco Norteño gang members will serve decades in prison for the murders of three people.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three San Francisco Norteño gang members will serve decades in prison for the murders of three people.

Fernando "Nando" Madrigal, 25, Alvaro "G-Boy" Reina Cordero, 26, and Oscar "Cutty" Guadron Diaz, 24, all of San Francisco, each pleaded guilty in Feb. to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection with their roles in the murders and attempted murder of four victims, including a 15-year-old innocent bystander who was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Madrigal, who lived as a justice reform advocate until his arrest, spoke with ABC7 News about his work combating youth violence just three months before he murdered the 15-year-old.

MORE: Santa Rosa teen dies after being shot in apparent gang-related fight, police say

He faces 33 years for that and another killing.

Reina Cordero and Guadron Diaz face sentences of up to 26 years in the other murder along with another shooting.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW