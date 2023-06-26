Santa Rosa teen dies after being shot in apparent gang-related fight, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A 15-year-old Santa Rosa boy who was shot Saturday night in an apparent gunfight between two groups has died, police said Monday.

The teen, whose name wasn't released, was shot about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way after an argument between two groups of males in their teens and early 20s led to an exchange of gunfire, Santa Rosa police said.

The boy was found lying in the street without a pulse, but officers and paramedics were able to revive him and get him to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Police were informed that the boy died at 11:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Santa Rosa police spokesperson Lt. Christopher Mahurin.

Investigators are still working to identify and arrest the suspects, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers found a handgun under the victim, several shell casings, and other evidence.

Police said they don't believe the incident was gang-related and are still trying to determine whether the shooting was related to a homicide last week.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at (707) 543-3590 or at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting.