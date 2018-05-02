NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspected thief

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect leaves clue behind in most unusual way (KTRK)

By
Here's something you do not hear every day. A child's play toy helped catch a suspected shoplifter.

Play-Doh is probably in every toy bin, but as one would-be thief found out, you should be very careful when handling this stuff.

The suspect wanted to take expensive electronics from a WalMart in Massachusetts, but those items are wrapped with a security device that sends out a loud noise if they are stolen.

So the guy took some Play-Doh and covered the speakers.

What he did not resolve was that he left behind an important clue -- his fingerprint. It sticks out like, dare I say, a sore thumb?

"Forensic science evidence cannot be changed, it cannot be disputed," said Leicester Police Chief James Hurley. "It is there. His print was on that Play-Doh. Mr. Jackson thought he was being clever, and in a way it was. Unfortunately, his cleverness was more clever for us than it was for him."

This is not the first time bad guys left behind too much evidence.

In Maryland, it was DNA on a McDonald's bag left at a crime scene that lead police to a murder suspect.

And who can forget the trail that ended up catching the Golden State Killer. A family tree DNA website gave police clues they used in conjunction with a discarded item to nab that suspect.

So remember, if you are up to no good, Play-Doh is the last thing you want in your tool kit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbizarrecrimetoyswalmartviralpoliceinvestigationarrestMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News