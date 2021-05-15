City councilmember breaks down ugly truth about Oakland A's future in city

"We got to remember the Oakland A's, they're a business. They're in it to make money. The Fisher family owns the team, and they're in it to make money and that's the bottom line for them," he says.
As the A's the city council negotiate on a possible waterfront in Oakland to host the team, business owners remain optimistic.
"We would like for people to look at the big picture and see this as a big opportunity," said Logan Taylor, owner of Bae Boats. He and his wife just launched his business in January.
"It's hard. It's frustrating," Taylor said on the thought of the A's moving out of Oakland.
The council is expected to vote later this summer on whether to move forward with a new waterfront stadium for the A's.
