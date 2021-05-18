Oakland A's officials to visit Las Vegas as team considers relocation options

The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting that a group headed by Dave Kaval, team president, will meet with Nevada government officials over several days.
VIDEO: Oakland A's president gives update on team's search for new stadium
Las Vegas is one of six cities mentioned as possible suitors for the A's, as the team tries to win approval for a new waterfront ballpark in Oakland.
Vice-Mayor Rebecca Kaplan has requested a vote on the project at the city council's meeting on July 20.
