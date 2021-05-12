Sports

What will it take to keep the A's in Oakland? Team's president explains

By
EMBED <>More Videos

A's president explains what it will take to keep team in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a shocking announcement on Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics were given the green light by Major League Baseball to start exploring the possibility of relocating to a different market.

The team's president Dave Kaval joined ABC7 News at 4 p.m. to answer questions about what exactly it would take to keep the A's in Oakland.

"We're offering to privately finance the project and we are asking for the city to develop these taxing permit zones, which are done all over the United States, to make these projects work," said Kaval. "We're hopeful that that creative solution can lead to a project that is successful on the waterfront."

RELATED: Oakland Athletics to start looking at relocating elsewhere

Kaval went on to explain all the A's are really asking, is for the lead agency of the city to take a vote on this project. He says the team is running out of time as their lease at the Coliseum is coming to an end.

"We've spent, remember, four and a half years working with the City of Oakland on this project," explained Kaval. "We've given everything we have to make it work."

The goal had been to open the waterfront stadium in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland's City Council this summer, it would not be ready until 2027.

Watch our full interview with Oakland A's President Dave Kaval in the video player above.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Oakland Athletics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandmlbbaseballoakland athleticsoakland coliseum
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News