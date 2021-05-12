What will it take to keep the A's in Oakland? Team's president explains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a shocking announcement on Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics were given the green light by Major League Baseball to start exploring the possibility of relocating to a different market.The team's president Dave Kaval joined ABC7 News at 4 p.m. to answer questions about what exactly it would take to keep the A's in Oakland."We're offering to privately finance the project and we are asking for the city to develop these taxing permit zones, which are done all over the United States, to make these projects work," said Kaval. "We're hopeful that that creative solution can lead to a project that is successful on the waterfront."Kaval went on to explain all the A's are really asking, is for the lead agency of the city to take a vote on this project. He says the team is running out of time as their lease at the Coliseum is coming to an end."We've spent, remember, four and a half years working with the City of Oakland on this project," explained Kaval. "We've given everything we have to make it work."The goal had been to open the waterfront stadium in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland's City Council this summer, it would not be ready until 2027.