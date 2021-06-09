Oakland to align with state on June 15; present A's ballpark deal to Alameda County

OAKLAND (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made several announcements to ABC7 on multiple fronts: reopening and the A's new ballpark proposal.
Alameda County moved into the yellow tier Tuesday but that will not matter on June 15 when the state drops virtually all COVID-19 restrictions. Mayor Schaaf said Alameda County will align with the state and drop all restrictions on June 15. When it comes to revitalizing downtown Oakland and bringing people back to work, Mayor Schaaf says they're still looking for workplace safety guidelines from the state.
As for the ballpark, Mayor Schaaf and the city had proposed a June 15 deadline for the county to vote on bringing them into the infrastructure tax deal, however, that's changed.
Mayor Schaaf says Alameda County sent Oakland a letter asking them to present at a special board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday - the day the vote was supposed to happen.
"That will be our chance to make a pitch, PUN fully intended, along with the A's, about why the county's partnership is needed and why it's going to be great for the county," said Mayor Schaaf.
She went on to say it's unclear when the county will make a decision and vote on the proposal, but the pitch details should be available to the public on Friday.
