VIDEO: Thieves crash backhoe into window of Oakland store in attempt to steal ATM

Surveillance video shows the moment when thieves crashed a backhoe into the window of the Oakland AMPM store in attempt to steal the ATM.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating a brazen robbery attempt at an AMPM convenience store.

Surveillance video shows the moment early Monday morning when thieves crashed a backhoe into the window of the business.

Police say the claw of that backhoe came dangerously close to hitting an employee.

The video shows several attempts to pull an ATM through the broken window -- but the thieves didn't succeed.

A short time later, video shows two men pull up to the store in a white truck and try to hook a chain to the ATM.

That didn't work either.

The suspects took off before police arrived.

