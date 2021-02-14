EXCLUSIVE: Video shows 4 suspects attacking woman in brazen Oakland theft

WEST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In West Oakland a woman says she was attacked and her car was stolen on Lunar New Year.
Ari Daoheuang was on her way home after work Friday afternoon when she says four people attacked her.
She says she was pistol-whipped, and that the suspects stole her keys and took off with her car, which is not seen in the video.
She just wants to send a message to the community - speak out if you see something like this happen. It was a neighbor that jumped in to help Ari.
"The street was full, there were cars everywhere there were two businesses that were open. I think if someone would have... A few people would have opened their windows and said, 'We see you! We're recording!' Pull out your phones or something, there were so many ways people could have made me feel like I wasn't alone," Ari said.
Ari says she worked three jobs to pay for her car right out of high school, so the white 2015 Toyota Carolla S with plates 7LYN600, means a lot to her.
She set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a replacement car, which you can donate to by clicking here.
Oakland police are aware and investigating the incident.
