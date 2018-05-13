OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --it was a somber Mother's Day for an Oakland family, now mourning the death of a wife and mom. Christina Davis leaves behind seven children.
"She was the best mom ever and the best wife ever," said Husband LaDonald Griffin.
Davis was visiting relatives in Jacksonville, Florida in March when a fiery car crash took her life. Davis' sister and her boyfriend and nine-year-old nephew were also killed.
"It was the worst day ever, me and my daughter Patty were on the phone with her when it happened," said Griffin.
The Griffin-Davis family have seven children ranging in age from five to 15 years old.
The family traveled to Florida for Cristina's funeral but did not have enough funds to return to the Bay Area.
Non profit Oakland Public Education Fund helped with airfare to get family home.
"Eventually the kids will realize mom is not here, helping them out is the least I can do, we will gather the family together and support them," said Hong Thatch from The Oakland Public Education Fund.
So far, a GoFundMe account has raised more than $13,000 for the family in their time of need.
LaDonald Griffin says he is committed to keeping his large family together while holding onto memories of a beloved wife and mother.
Click here to help the family through their GoFundMe page.