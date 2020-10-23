Forward progress stopped on 3-alarm fire burning along Hwy 580 in Oakland

Multiple structures above 580 West are threatened by this fire. No injuries reported on scene. Approximately 40 firefighters are on scene and @FalckAlCo ambulance is on standby. ALL thru traffic should avoid roads below MacArthur and 580 between 35th Ave and High. #OFD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 23, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a 3-alarm fire burning along westbound Highway 580 in Oakland.Officials say the fire broke out at a homeless encampment just at 5 p.m. Thursday in between 35th Ave. and High St.Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene and four to five homes are threatened by flames.Fire officials are warning people to avoid the area if possible.