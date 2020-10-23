Forward progress stopped on 3-alarm fire burning along Hwy 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a 3-alarm fire burning along westbound Highway 580 in Oakland.

Officials say the fire broke out at a homeless encampment just at 5 p.m. Thursday in between 35th Ave. and High St.



Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene and four to five homes are threatened by flames.

Fire officials are warning people to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
