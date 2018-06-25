GHOST SHIP FIRE

Defendants in Oakland Ghost Ship Fire take steps toward plea deal

EMBED </>More Videos

The defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship Fire case could take the first steps to making a plea deal.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The defendants in the Ghost Ship Fire case took steps toward a plea deal Monday.

"We're closer. That's all I can say," said famed criminal defense attorney Tony Serra as he emerged from an Oakland courtroom.

Tony Serra is the lead attorney for defendant Derick Almena, one of two men criminally charged in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Serra now says a plea bargain is at least a possibility, ahead of a jury trial now set to begin on July 16th.

"I've always believed 100 percent that this case would be a jury trial and that we would be going to trial as scheduled on July 16th, but last time we were so far apart, this time we're closer," explained Serra.

Almena and co-defendant Max Harris are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the December 2016 warehouse fire. If convicted they each face up to 39 years in state prison.

Last week, the ABC7 News I-Team reported that Almena rejected an offer from the Alameda County District Attorney's office of 18 years in prison.

RELATED: Judge rules Ghost Ship defendants will go to trial

Serra would not describe the latest offer, except to characterize it as an improvement.

However, the attorney for Harris did not seem as optimistic about a plea agreement. Curtis Briggs told us the only acceptable deal would be one where his client doesn't serve any additional jail time.

"To me, any jail time is unacceptable," said Curtis Briggs, the attorney for Harris. "It's still a very difficult scenario, and in the meantime, we're preparing for trial and we want to take advantage of this opportunity that if we do go to trial, we're going to make this the toughest case to try, in history for the prosecution."

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Morris Jacobson set another settlement hearing for this Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.The negotiations themselves are held behind closed doors, in the judge's chamber.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Ghost Ship fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firefirefightersfirefatal firelegallawscourtcourt caseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge rules Ghost Ship defendants will go to trial
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches show emotion, evidence in Ghost Ship fire
EXCLUSIVE: Details on Ghost Ship plea deal offer
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book
Motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship fire suspects denied
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News