Oakland to intensify crime crackdown near Hegenberger corridor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland leaders gathered on Monday to announce their intensifying collaboration to address crime that has driven key businesses away from a crucial area of east Oakland - Hegenberger - which links the city with millions of visitors via Oakland International Airport. They want to stop the exodus.

The Hegenberger corridor from the Coliseum to the airport is a key "gateway" to Oakland and its economic interests but it's recently been plagued by increasing crime.

"This is the introduction to Oakland to many people who are landing here at Oakland Airport," Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said. "More than 10 million passengers transit through the airport each year."

Craig Simon, the interim director of aviation for the Port of Oakland said, "The airport is an economic engine for the region generating 61,000 local good paying jobs with $1.6 billion in economic impact."

So now, the race is on to crack down on crime in this crucial corner of Oakland after major businesses from In-N-Out Burger to Denny's announced they're closing down because of violent crime.

Oakland Deputy Chief Angelica Mendoza said, "I think East Oakland in general has experienced an influx of crime but we also have experienced recent decreases specific to the Hegenberger corridor."

Oakland City councilmember Treva Reid said she is in direct communication with businesses like In-N-Out Burger to convince them to reconsider their decision to leave. The CHP, which has been collaborating with the city and county with surges of patrols, says they'll continue to put the pressure on criminals.

"Future surges will consist of 40-65 officers in addition to the 72 currently assigned to the Oakland office," CHP Commander Don Goodbrand said.

Mayor Thao says it's not too little too late.

More is also being communicated to tourists who fly in.

Dhrur Patel, chair of Visit Oakland said, "So there will be a QR code of town safety tips. You'll see it at every hotel in Oakland, it's already there at the front desk and you'll also see it coming to rental cars shortly."

So what would scanning the code tell a visitor? To travel in groups, to not leave items unattended at restaurants, in lobbies or vehicles, and to park in secured garages.

Oakland is hopeful all of these measures, and the collaboration between local agencies and the state will add up to improved safety along Hegenberger.

