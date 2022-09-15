Weather What: Here's why Oakland's weather conditions make for great air travel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are some of the many attractions that lure visitors to Oakland. The stellar forecast also makes for smooth air travel into California.

"We have great weather conditions here at OAK for our airline partners, for our air traffic controllers who direct flights," explained Oakland International Airport Spokesperson, Kaley Skantz. "It is really great for airport operations since we very rarely have weather delays or other issues related to higher precipitation."

Over the course of the year, Oakland's temperature typically varies from 44 degrees to 75 degrees and is rarely below 37 degrees or above 85 degrees. The city also experiences only 24 inches of rain, on average per year.

It's these mild temperatures that cut down on flight delays and turbulence, making for comfortable flights from takeoff to landing.

"The mild weather here, it's great for passengers who are here visiting the Bay Area, it's great for locals, and it's great for air travel," said Skantz.

For more information, watch the video above for ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's full interview with Skantz.

To visit Oakland, California or fly with Oakland International Airport, visit here.