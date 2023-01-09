Weather What: Oakland International Airport best equipped for winter weather

OAK Airport is prepared for stormy weather, so passengers can enjoy stress-free flights.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland International Airport is prepared for stormy weather, so passengers can enjoy stress-free flights. Here's how their airside operations team is always ready for any winter weather situation.

"Our runways are paved specially to deal with precipitation," explained OAK Airport spokesperson Kaley Skantz. "So, next time you're on a runway look down on the ground, and you'll notice that runways are rigid and grooved in a way that is specifically designed to prevent puddling, which means fewer delays for you."

Cool weather in Oakland lasts around two months, from December to early February, with an average daily high temperature below 59 degrees.

In California, storms typically move west to east, which means the coast bears the brunt of wet weather. As a result, airports closer to the coast have a higher chance of having delays.

Oakland International is further away from the coast, so expect fewer delays.

"You definitely can benefit from flying from the sunny side of the bay," expressed Skantz.

For more information, watch the video above for ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma's full interview with Kaley Skantz.

