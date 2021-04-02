EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers who targeted his Asian parents

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dramatic surveillance video coming out of Oakland shows the moment four people approach a pair of seniors, rob them and are chased away thanks to their machete-wielding son.

Speaking to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, the son, who does not want to be identified or share publicly the neighborhood where this incident happened said the group of men approached his parents on their front porch after they had come home from grocery shopping Monday, March 29 at around 4:30.

In addition to grabbing the gold chain from off his mother's neck, you can see the robbers reach into his father's pockets to take a cell phone and keys.

The son says he's glad he was home at the time.

"I heard my mom screaming and that's when I ran out. If I hadn't come out they would have done a lot worse."

He continues to explain that he was changing his clothes when he heard the commotion which is why he ran out the door barefoot but thought quickly enough to grab a nearby machete to thwart the men from advancing into the house.

This robbery and assault comes just one day before a Vietnamese couple was tied up in front of their 7-year old daughter less than 10 minutes away was robbed of much of their life savings and their home ransacked.

Both sets of victims say they want specific action taken by Oakland Police and showed displeasure in their response times and amount of care taken in both incidents. The man in the porch attack from the 29th says he'd like to see the culprits be "locked away for 10 years minimum".

ABC7 News has reached out to Oakland Police multiple times seeking specifics in each case and are awaiting a response.

