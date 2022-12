Oakland police say 2 missing teen sisters found safe

Oakland police are asking for the public's help to find two teen sisters Herlinda Martinez and Paola Martinez, missing since Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say that two missing teen sisters have been found safe.

Police say Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen on Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they were at risk because of their age.

Officials have provided no further details about the teens' disappearance.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live