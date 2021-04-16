Street art for a cause: Mega mural in Oakland shares message to end global hunger

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A giant mural calling attention to the United Nations effort to end world hunger is just about finished in Downtown Oakland.The piece by artist Victor Ash is going up on the 21-story wall of the Marriott Hotel.The artwork is part of a series of murals around the U.S. dedicated to the United Nation's goal of zero hunger with an objective of ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition globally by 2030. The U.N. says current estimates indicate nearly 690 million people are hungry, or 8.9% of the world population.Ash and his crew began work on the mural last Tuesday. When it's finished on Thursday, it will be the tallest mural in Oakland.More murals will be created in Washington, DC, Detroit and Michigan.