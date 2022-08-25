Oakland police to deploy additional public safety resources in wake of recent Little Saigon murder

The Oakland Police Department says it plans to deploy additional public safety resources in wake of the recent murder of a woman in Little Saigon.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, Oakland Police Department says it will deploy additional resources in the Little Saigon neighborhood to combat crime there.

Police tell ABC7 News the effort includes VICE operations, highly visible patrols, and an increase in liaisons and officers walking the beat.

The department says it is also working on opening a Little Saigon substation.

The changes follow an attempted robbery that ended in the murder of a woman in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood last Sunday.

Some are calling for the Oakland city council to convene an emergency meeting to address violent crime in the city.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley told ABC7 News that the latest murder in Little Saigon sent him over the edge, prompting him to demand action.

"I'm just angry. I'm mad as hell, and I can't take it anymore. The city needs to step up and needs to respond to this public safety crisis - this crisis of lawlessness that we're experiencing in Oakland," Miley said.

Miley is a 40-year resident of Oakland. He says he's tired of paying high taxes and not getting core services, like public safety.

He says the city needs to hire more police officers and needs to embrace community policing.

