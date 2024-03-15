Oakland Roots and Soul to play home games at Coliseum in 2025

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's official, the Oakland Roots and the Oakland Soul soccer teams will play at the Oakland Coliseum in 2025.

Friday morning, the executive board that oversees the stadium approved a license agreement that lets both the Oakland Roots and the Oakland Soul play their 2025 through 2026 home games at the Coliseum.

Oakland councilmember Rebecca Kaplan applauded the approval to let the two teams play at the Coliseum.

"The Roots and Soul Soccer Team, a beacon of unity and passion, has captured the hearts of Oakland residents and soccer enthusiasts nationwide," said Kaplan. "Their commitment to community engagement, diversity, and excellence on the field aligns perfectly with the values that make Oakland a remarkable city."

The Oakland A's lease at the Coliseum ends in 2024 but the team is negotiating an extension until they finalize their move to Las Vegas.

