LIVE: At least 2 injured after shooting at East Oakland school, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At least two people were injured after a shooting at a school in East Oakland, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The shooting occurred at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools including, BayTech Charter School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Sgt. Ray Kelly tells ABC7 News the two victims were taken to Highland Hospital.

According to Oakland Unified's website, Sojourner Truth Independent Study is an alternative school with 147 students in grades K-12.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.