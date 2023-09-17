  • Watch Now

Wife, mother of 2 dies by stray bullet while in her Oakland home, officials say

Sunday, September 17, 2023 4:07PM
Mother of 2 dies by stray bullet while in her Oakland home: officials
A stray bullet struck and killed a mother of two in Oakland Friday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A stray bullet struck and killed a mother of two in Oakland Friday night.

Our media partner, the Bay Area News Group, reports the woman was lying on a couch when a bullet entered the home.

The shooting happened during a dispute about a block away at around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street. The victim lived about a block away at 38th Avenue and Masterson Street.

Her husband and two children in the house were not hurt.

Investigators say no other victims were found, but multiple parked cars were hit.

Oakland Councilwoman Janani Ramachandran released a statement writing:

"I am absolutely horrified to hear of the senseless act of violence that occurred in the Laurel last night. A mother of two young children was killed in her own home, struck by a stray bullet while asleep. The bullet came from gunfire a block away on 38th and Masterson St. I urge my fellow City of Oakland colleagues to remember last night's victim and the countless others who have lost their lives this year - and treat the crisis on our hands with upmost urgency."

Her name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

