Police are investigating several shootings, some fatal, across the East Bay. One in Emeryville and several in Oakland.

3 killed, 3 injured in several East Bay shootings within 24 hours, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating several shootings across the East Bay on Saturday.

Three people were killed and three injured in less than 24 hours.

MacArthur Shooting in Oakland: Saturday

The most recent shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Valero station on MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.

A man was found shot inside a car and died at the hospital.

A stretch of MacArthur was closed for the investigation.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

MORE: How Oakland's mayor, police department plan to prevent crimes involving young people in city

More Shootings in Oakland: Friday

There were four other shootings in Oakland within four hours Friday night.

One shooting happened along Masterson St. in the Laurel neighborhood, which was deadly.

The other three shootings happened in the Woodland, Melrose and Chinatown neighborhoods in Oakland.

In those cases, officers believe one of the victims was struck by a stray bullet.

One person was shot while sitting in a parked car.

And another person was shot during an argument. Police made an arrest in that case.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

MORE: 4 shot in 4 separate shootings in Oakland, police say

Emeryville Shooting: Friday

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Emeryville.

It happened near 41st St. and San Pablo Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night not far from Oaks Card Club.

Emeryville police say an officer in the area heard several gunshots and found a man shot multiple times.

He died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Police say this is the first homicide in Emeryville since 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Emeryville police.