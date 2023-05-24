How Oakland's mayor, police department plan to prevent crimes involving young people in city

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and police addressed a recent spike in robberies and their plan to combat those crimes involving young suspects.

Chief Allison said two weeks ago, the city saw 100 robberies in one week.

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- Multiple young people between the ages of 12 and 17 have been arrested in connection to nearly three dozen robberies in and around Oakland. The announcement came from the city's mayor and acting police chief, and was addressed during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Eight of the nine young suspects are Oakland residents themselves. Six boys and three girls are all suspected to be tied to at least 35 robberies.

"I want to be very clear that this is to send a strong message that if you are thinking to commit crimes in the City of Oakland, that you will be caught," Mayor Sheng Thao told reporters.

Mayor Thao and acting Police Chief Darren Allison addressed the development which comes as the department is investigating a number of robberies by crews of suspects.

Chief Allison said two weeks ago, the city saw 100 robberies in one week. He said these incidents involved carjackings, shootings and other assaults.

To date, he said the surge in these types of crimes has caused a 7% increase in robberies over the same time last year.

"Since last week, when we began our focused effort to address street robberies, our officers have arrested a total of 20 individuals and recovered three firearms for various crimes," he added. "Of those 20, six were adults and 14 were juveniles."

Chief Allison said the city is seeing a trend of the increased involvement of young people. This is the reason why the city is promising reinvestment into its foot and traffic patrols, revisiting partnerships with other agencies, and committing to resources for young people.

"These are our babies," Kentrell Killens, Oakland's Interim Chief of Violence Prevention said. "These are our children and they deserve a chance to get things together. They deserve a chance to have a level of support to help them turn things around."

Regarding the nine most recent arrests, the six boys and three girls between the ages of 12 and 17 are suspected of crimes across more than a dozen neighborhoods, including Rockridge, Grand Lake, Adams Point, Fruitvale, Temescal, Uptown, Bella Vista, Longfellow, Ivy Hill, Mosswood, Trestle Glen, Acorn, Northgate and Chinatown.

In addition to the cities of Piedmont and El Cerrito.

Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb is requesting police to patrol the Rockridge neighborhood.

"Over the past few months there has been a dramatic increase in violent crime," Kalb said. "Violent robberies in many neighborhoods."

He says many of those teens assaulted and robbed people in the Rockridge district. He is asking for the Oakland Police Department to patrol his district - something they say they plan to do.

Although police arrested nine children suspected of these robberies, Kalb says police could be searching for more. He says having a physical police presence should make people feel safer.

"It is the small business owners and residents we are trying to protect here," he said. "Walking officers, to be more visible more present to deter the crime in the first place, and when crimes do happen, investigate them in a thorough fashion and take them off the street."

He says youth who commit crimes need to be held accountable. He says that includes the possibility of youth going to juvenile hall.

"Whatever we can do to move them away from the world of crime in the future we need to do," Councilmember Kalb said. "For some that might involve some incarceration for others, it could include programs or probation for programs they are required to attend. That is for a judge to decide."

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Thao stood behind what she calls the city's new comprehensive approach to public safety. Still, she reassured those who commit such crimes will not go without consequences.

"We also must make sure that there's justice and we also know that it is not okay for you to come to Oakland and commit crimes," she said.

The mayor did not take many questions. However, ABC7 News has asked about specifics surrounding the city's comprehensive plan and will be sure to update viewers once we hear back.

We've also reached out to the Alameda County District Attorney's office about what charges the nine will be facing.

