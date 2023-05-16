  • Watch Now

15-month-old injured after gun discharges during attempted robbery in Oakland, police say

Bay City News
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 9:22PM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- A toddler was hit by shrapnel when a robber fired a gun in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in the Trestle Glen neighborhood of Oakland, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred a little before 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Trestle Glen Road.

Two suspects approached both the child and another person and demanded the person's belongings. One suspect had a gun, Oakland police said.

The wounded child was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say Oakland has seen a 3% increase in robberies over the last year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's criminal investigations division at (510) 238-3426 or (510) 238-3326.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
