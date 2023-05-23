9 kids, ranging from ages 12 to 17, arrested in connection with 35 robberies across Oakland: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine children ranging in age from 12 to 17 were arrested in connection to 35 robberies throughout Oakland, according to police.

Earlier this week, officers spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection to one of those robberies and tracked it to the 100 block of 14th Street. Police say multiple people got out of the car and went into a nearby "establishment."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

When officers arrived the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. OPD's helicopter tracked the car from above and watched as four individuals exited the car and started running. Officers were able to quickly catch up to the suspects and take them into custody.

Police say officers also arrested five people that were at the previous "establishment."

MORE: 15-month-old injured after gun discharges during attempted robbery in Oakland, police say

Three girls and six boys were arrested, eight of which are Oakland residents.

Oakland police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.