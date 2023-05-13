4 shot in 4 separate shootings in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Four people were shot in East Oakland in four separate shootings in the early morning hours Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 34th Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire notification system. They found a gunshot victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to police. Police don't know the victim's condition.

Another ShotSpotter alert came in around the same time reporting a separate incident, police said. This shooting occurred on the 7600 block of Holly Street. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to police. The victim is in stable condition, police said.

A third shooting happened on the 1600 block of 85th Avenue at 2:45 a.m., police said. Paramedics responded to assist and took the shooting victim to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition, police said.

The fourth shooting took place just after 3:15 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been wounded by gunfire, police said. The Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel responded to assist and took the victim to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

This shooting was initially reported as happening in the 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, but preliminary investigations revealed that this wasn't where it happened, police said. Officers are still trying to determine the location.

All four of the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.