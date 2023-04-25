15-month-old shot while riding in car near Oakland's Little Saigon, fire officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in a vehicle near the Little Saigon neighborhood in Oakland Monday evening, fire officials said.

It happened near 12th Avenue and East 15th Street near Franklin Park.

Authorities say the baby was shot while riding in the family's vehicle.

Firefighters say the baby was rushed to the emergency room at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No word yet if there are any suspects.