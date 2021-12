OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after Oakland police found a transgender person shot and killed early Friday morning.Officers say the shooting happened near Castro and 14th Street around 4:00 a.m.Police say they received a report of gunfire in the area and when officers arrived they found the person with an apparent gunshot wound. They died on scene.Police are not releasing any further details at this time.This is Oakland's 129th homicide of the year.