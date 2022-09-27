1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 9600 block of Edes Ave. just after 10 a.m.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Brookfield Village neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9600 block of Edes Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital but one of the victims, unfortunately, died as a result of his injuries.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact their Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

