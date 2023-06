Oakland police are investigating the shooting of a young girl, who was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Man accused in Oakland shooting of 4-year-old girl turns himself in, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect has turned himself into Oakland police in connection to the shooting of a 4-year-old girl.

Police say he was wanted after the May 31 shooting.

Officers responded to 68th Avenue in Oakland before 9 p.m. and found the girl with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.

