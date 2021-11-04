Society

Oakland Tech students hold walkout to protest district's sexual harassment policy

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of Oakland Tech students walked out of class Wednesday.

They staged a protest over Oakland Unified School District's sexual harassment policies.

The group marched about two miles from Oakland Tech to the district headquarters.

Students claim the district doesn't do enough to support victims of sexual harm.

"One of the things that the students just brought up to me just now was that they don't necessarily feel comfortable going to a teacher or going to the administration," said John Sasaki, spokesperson for OUSD.

"And one of the things we are doing today in the professional development is making sure that every teacher, that every staff member, that every administrator knows exactly how to handle each of the situations that might come up, so that everybody who comes forward with an allegation feels heard and feels like their issues are being addressed."

Oakland Unified will offer new classes at Oakland Tech to teach students about consent and appropriate sexual behavior.

