Oakland families enjoy last day of summer before school starts, are optimistic about new year

The new school year for the Oakland Unified School District starts Monday. Last school year ended with teachers going on strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Carlos Gonzales and his family enjoyed Sunday afternoon at Montclair Park before his child starts kindergarten tomorrow.

"A nice warm day, and we are at the playground. We had a shaved ice earlier so a few special things for the kids," he said.

The new school year for the Oakland Unified School District starts Monday. Last school year ended with teachers going on strike. The union and the district were able to reach an agreement, but students were out of the classroom for nearly two weeks, and it was right before the start of summer vacation. Gonzales is hoping his first year as a parent doesn't have interruption.

"It is a little bit daunting at first, but there has been a lot of communication and a lot of back-to-school nights for kindergartners," he said. "All the teachers and administrators really seem like they are trying really hard to keep us informed, so we are not surprised and more importantly, the kids are not surprised when we get to school."

The week leading up to the start of school saw teachers and staff members putting the final touches on their classrooms before Monday. The district says they plan to maximize instructional days to make up for lost time.

"This is about getting into the classroom and starting work and really getting people back into the grind if you will," said OUSD Spokesperson John Sasaki.

Families like Gonzales' hope this year is one they feel will be best for their children.

"Hopefully we will get to bed early, have a good dinner, and everything will go smoothly tomorrow," Gonzales said.

