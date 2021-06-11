1969 Occupation of Alcatraz: How Native Americans took over former prison and ignited a movement

The occupiers brought entire families to the island, hoping to create a cultural and community center to celebrate Native Americans. The occupation brought new life, tragic death, and a struggle for power. And in the end, it started a national debate on Native American rights that inspired generations and forever changed public opinion and public policy.
The ABC7 Original documentary, "Escape to Alcatraz," tells the story of one of the leaders of the occupation, LaNada War Jack, Ph.D., and dives into our archive to tell the story of the occupation in a way never done before. We poured through hours of historic film to see how the news covered the story for more than year-and-a-half and uncovered new details, and footage, that have not been seen or heard in more than 50 years.