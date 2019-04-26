Off-duty Oakland police officer stabbed while walking to car after shift

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland police officer underwent surgery after being stabbed on Thursday night.The attack happened at Jefferson and 6th streets.The officer had just finished his shift at the Oakland Police Department and walked a block east toward his car when he was stabbed.He was dressed in plain clothes and not in uniform. He was about to enter the parking lot for officers when the suspect suddenly came up to him and stabbed him multiple times.All investigators say that he was stabbed in critical locations and is lucky to be alive. "Our on-duty police officers were able to respond very quickly, render aid to the off-duty officer and immediately rush the officer to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition," OPD Ofc. Johnna Watson said."When it happens to one of your own, a family member, one of your team, law enforcement is a family and it's very disturbing and upsetting," Ofc. Watson said.The suspect was arrested immediately and the weapon was found. Fellow officers put the injured officer in a patrol car and rushed him to Highland Hospital.Many officers were at the hospital, waiting together to see the officer who was stabbed and waiting to see his family. They were there for hours.The chief of police was also at Highland, sitting with the officer's family.