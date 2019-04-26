Off-duty Oakland police officer stabbed while walking to car after shift

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland police officer underwent surgery after being stabbed on Thursday night.

The attack happened at Jefferson and 6th streets.

RELATED: Oakland police officer transported to hospital after being stabbed; suspect arrested

The officer had just finished his shift at the Oakland Police Department and walked a block east toward his car when he was stabbed.

He was dressed in plain clothes and not in uniform. He was about to enter the parking lot for officers when the suspect suddenly came up to him and stabbed him multiple times.

All investigators say that he was stabbed in critical locations and is lucky to be alive. "Our on-duty police officers were able to respond very quickly, render aid to the off-duty officer and immediately rush the officer to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition," OPD Ofc. Johnna Watson said.

"When it happens to one of your own, a family member, one of your team, law enforcement is a family and it's very disturbing and upsetting," Ofc. Watson said.

The suspect was arrested immediately and the weapon was found. Fellow officers put the injured officer in a patrol car and rushed him to Highland Hospital.

Many officers were at the hospital, waiting together to see the officer who was stabbed and waiting to see his family. They were there for hours.

The chief of police was also at Highland, sitting with the officer's family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandpolice officer injuredattackopdpolice officerstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News