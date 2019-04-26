Oakland police officer transported to hospital after being stabbed; suspect arrested

The suspect was arrested at the scene.
The officer is currently in surgery at the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Today, at about 5:37 PM, an officer had just completed a shift and was walking to their car, when a suspect approached and stabbed the officer. The suspect was arrested at the scene. The officer is currently at the hospital and listed in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/RE6uqlIUSH— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 26, 2019
@oaklandpoliceca ofc in surgery #RightNow . Fellow Ofcs waiting for updates. Ofc stabbed in stable condition. Arrest made pic.twitter.com/LypkaKqRbx— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 26, 2019