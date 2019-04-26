Oakland police officer transported to hospital after being stabbed; suspect arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland police officer was stabbed by a suspect while walking to his car after a shift Thursday evening, authorities say.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The officer is currently in surgery at the hospital and listed in stable condition.



