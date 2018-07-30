CARR FIRE

Heartfelt photo shows Old Glory as Carr Fire rages in Shasta County

Powerful photo being shared on social media shows the sun shining through a partially burned American flag in the disaster zone of the Carr Fire in Shasta County. (CHP - Yreka)

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A powerful photo being shared on social media shows the sun shining through a partially burned American flag in the disaster zone of the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

The Yreka CHP posted the picture on its Facebook page, along with a message.

"When all is said and done, we will still be with you Shasta County," said the department on its Facebook post.

The photo has evoked overwhelming responses from people.

"Sad loss yet beautiful picture. No matter what we go through our Red, White and Blue will always fly" wrote Gaylene Buchholz-Earp.

RELATED: Remembering the great grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire

Shelly Burgess wrote, "Amen. Many across this country is praying for all!"

"Gave proof thro' the night that our flag was still there. O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave," added Alypía Britton Mavromatis.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
