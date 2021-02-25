catholic church

Old St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco in danger of permanent closure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Old Saint Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco has survived since 1854. But, it is now at risk of permanent closure.

The historic church has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

It had to cut back on services, which brought down the amount of money raised during collections. The church also relied on donations from tourists, who are now gone.

Church leaders also had to close the preschool and layoff staff. The parish pastor, Father John Ardis is appealing for help, "If you love Old St. Mary's, whether our ministry, or our history, our service, the history of this building, we need your support."

The church owes the Archdiocese for insurance and other costs. Old St. Mary's, the oldest Cathedral in California, also is in need of some renovations.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.
You can also donate through the church's website.

Father Ardis said he is also open to finding a benefactor.


