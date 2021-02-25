Old St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco in danger of permanent closure

The historic church has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
It had to cut back on services, which brought down the amount of money raised during collections. The church also relied on donations from tourists, who are now gone.
Church leaders also had to close the preschool and layoff staff. The parish pastor, Father John Ardis is appealing for help, "If you love Old St. Mary's, whether our ministry, or our history, our service, the history of this building, we need your support."
The church owes the Archdiocese for insurance and other costs. Old St. Mary's, the oldest Cathedral in California, also is in need of some renovations.
A GoFundMe page has been set up.
You can also donate through the church's website.
Father Ardis said he is also open to finding a benefactor.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic