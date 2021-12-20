omicron variant

3 omicron variant cases detected in the San Francisco's Mission District with no travel history

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 omicron cases detected in SF's Mission with no travel history

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly three weeks after the first omicron case in the U.S was detected in San Francisco, researchers at the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub detected three new cases in the Mission District.

"Those three cases did not have a travel history. It wasn't like they just got off a plane from South Africa or somewhere else. Meaning that there must be unseen community spread of that virus that we are not yet detecting," said Dr. Joe DeRisi, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF and co-president of Chan Zuckerberg Biohub.

To avoid a winter surge, Dr. DeRisi is urging the public to get boosted this week before any holiday gatherings.

RELATED: Bay Area experts share how they are avoiding getting COVID while traveling this holiday
EMBED More News Videos

Doctors are sharing the personal choices they are making during the holidays amid omicron variant fears.



"Large numbers of people are coming together in indoor spaces close together probably without masks. Omicron is really going to take advantage of this. This is the worst possible situation," said Dr. DeRisi.

The CDC projects the omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

"I use to see 2-5 positives a day and now we are seeing over 30 positives a day which is an alarming rate that we hadn't seen in the past," said Salu Ribeiro, founder of testing company Bay PLS.

Ribiero is waiting for sequencing results to determine if any of the positive tests contain the omicron variant.

RELATED: Unvaccinated should expect winter of 'illness and death' ahead of projected COVID surge: White House

If infected, symptoms can appear two days after exposure.

"We know there are confirmed cases elsewhere in the city. The uptick is now. Omicron is on the uptick and people need to protect themselves," said Dr. DeRisi.

COVID testing company Bay PLS is now seeing an increase in testing across the Bay Area.

"Get tested and get your booster before you go to a holiday party," said Ribiero.

RELATED: Fauci says omicron variant can evade vaccine protection, but COVID boosters help

The latest data shows the benefit of a booster shot against the omicron variant.

"A large number of papers have been coming out and the consensus in the scientific community both here and around the world, and together with our own work suggest that just two doses of the vaccine are insufficient to fully protect against omicron. However the booster restores much of that protection," said Dr. DeRisi.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomission districtvaccinesholidayomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
Should omicron change your holiday plans? Here's what a doctor says
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
COVID-19: Oakland may require vaccine proof for indoor businesses
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
TOP STORIES
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Rainy weather coming to Bay Area for holiday week
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
EXCLUSIVE: Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading at Oakland hotel
OPD recovers vehicle connected to murder of TV news security guard
Quiet day at SFO amidst busy holiday travel across the nation
Christmas storm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions
Show More
SJ Macy's security guard attacked during mass robbery attempt
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
Small businesses get holiday shopping boost from Bay Area locals
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' during holiday as COVID rages
More TOP STORIES News