2nd officer involved in Oscar Grant's death at Fruitvale BART station will not face charges, DA says

This image from January 2009 shows Officer Pirone, who shot and killed Oscar Grant at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There will be no charges filed against one of the former BART officers involved in the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant in 2009, officials announced Monday.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley met with Grant's family Monday to discuss the conclusion of a months-long investigation into the former officer, Anthony Pirone, and his involvement in Grant's death.

RELATED: Family escalates demand for arrest in Oscar Grant case

"Following an exhaustive investigation and legal analysis, the District Attorney, while condemning Anthony Pirone's conduct in the strongest of terms, has concluded that he cannot be charged with murder or any other criminal offense," the DA said in a statement.

Grant was killed at the Fruitvale BART station on Jan. 1, 2009.

His family has since demanded murder charges against Pirone, most recently escalating their demand for an arrest after learning he may be living freely in Long Beach.

A detailed video statement and a 16 page legal report and analysis can be accessed here.

VIDEO: Oscar Grant's family calls BART board member's comments 'racist', demands removal
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Oscar Grant is demanding BART board member Debra Allen be removed from her seat after being accused of saying racist comments during a recent board meeting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fruitvaleoaklanddeadly shootingalameda countypolice shootingbart policeoscar grantbart
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Violent puppy robbery in SF believed to be targeted, victim says
Trump warned about potential civil liability over Capitol riot
Show More
What social media, records reveal about Capitol rioters
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
More TOP STORIES News