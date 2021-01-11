2nd officer involved in Oscar Grant's death at Fruitvale BART station will not face charges, DA says

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley met with Grant's family Monday to discuss the conclusion of a months-long investigation into the former officer, Anthony Pirone, and his involvement in Grant's death.
"Following an exhaustive investigation and legal analysis, the District Attorney, while condemning Anthony Pirone's conduct in the strongest of terms, has concluded that he cannot be charged with murder or any other criminal offense," the DA said in a statement.
Grant was killed at the Fruitvale BART station on Jan. 1, 2009.
His family has since demanded murder charges against Pirone, most recently escalating their demand for an arrest after learning he may be living freely in Long Beach.
