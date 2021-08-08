EXCLUSIVE: Asian American runner dragged, bitten in San Francisco's Pacific Heights

By
EXCLUSIVE: Asian American runner dragged, bitten in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Asian American woman is sharing her story of being attacked, robbed and bitten by her perpetrators while out for a run in Pacific Heights last Sunday night.

"I'm not safe in Pacific Heights I don't know where I can be safe at to be honest."

Says the woman, who requested anonymity and wants only to be identified as "V". She has lived in San Francisco for nearly a decade and says she never expected to be attacked at the corner of California and Fillmore.

She showed ABC7 News via Zoom bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs. Her attack comes during a time of increased reporting of assaults on Asian Americans across the country and in the Bay Area.

"I wish they can be safe because I'm not the only Asian female hang out by myself in the neighborhood."

V says a young man jumped out of a car, occupied by three other young people. He grabbed her cell phone. Video showing the incident unfold in a matter of seconds is being used in the police investigation.

V was dragged into the car as the windows were shut on her arms. Then she was dragged for nearly half-a-block down the street. Then, one person bit her hand. A ring of teeth marks is still red and raw on her left hand where the perpetrators took her Apple Watch.

V is grateful for those who saw what happened and called police, and for officers who arrived within minutes. She says she wants to share her story to thank the community for support and so her perpetrators will be caught.

"There are consequences to do this thing."

SFPD's investigation is ongoing.

