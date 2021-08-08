EXCLUSIVE: Asian American runner dragged, bitten in San Francisco's Pacific Heights

"I'm not safe in Pacific Heights I don't know where I can be safe at to be honest."
RELATED: Surveillance video shows violent stabbing of 2 older Asian women at SF bus stop
Says the woman, who requested anonymity and wants only to be identified as "V". She has lived in San Francisco for nearly a decade and says she never expected to be attacked at the corner of California and Fillmore.
She showed ABC7 News via Zoom bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs. Her attack comes during a time of increased reporting of assaults on Asian Americans across the country and in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
⚠️ 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗖 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧:— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 7, 2021
This woman was attacked for her iPhone, her hand closed in a car window, dragged for half a block & 2-/ bitten by 1 of her assailants in Pacific Heights
I spoke the woman who wants to be identified only as “V” (1/4) #aapi
⠀ pic.twitter.com/ONLzEw64Ej
She was running Sunday night & was crossing California & Fillmore when suddenly 1 or 4 teens got out of a car & grabbed her cell.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 7, 2021
When they saw her watch she was grabbed & pulled into the car & window shut on her hand.
She says 1 bit her & pushed her out. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/GfLEekKCz3
"I wish they can be safe because I'm not the only Asian female hang out by myself in the neighborhood."
V says a young man jumped out of a car, occupied by three other young people. He grabbed her cell phone. Video showing the incident unfold in a matter of seconds is being used in the police investigation.
V was dragged into the car as the windows were shut on her arms. Then she was dragged for nearly half-a-block down the street. Then, one person bit her hand. A ring of teeth marks is still red and raw on her left hand where the perpetrators took her Apple Watch.
RELATED: Asian woman brutally attacked at gunpoint, robbed after being followed in SF
V is grateful for those who saw what happened and called police, and for officers who arrived within minutes. She says she wants to share her story to thank the community for support and so her perpetrators will be caught.
"There are consequences to do this thing."
SFPD's investigation is ongoing.