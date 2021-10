Protest blocks Israeli cargo ship at Port of Oakland in support for Palestinians

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Pro-Palestinian protest shut down a section of the Port of Oakland on Friday, blocking a container ship from being unloaded. It is an Israeli ship and the protesters are blocking it to show their support for the Palestinians."It's incumbent on all of us as taxpayers to demand more and to stop U.S. aid to Israel as long as the violence continues," said organizer Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.The ship is an Israeli ZIM operated cargo ship carrying a mixture of products from Asia.The group protested this shipping company the last time it sent a ship to Oakland in 2014. That protest lasted for three months. The company has not been back since."So to our surprise, it was planning on coming back. So we called for mobilization and that's why we are here today," Kiswani said.Standing off to the side of the protest was a group of longshoreman who can't work and unload the ship because of the protest."For our health and safety, we are not going to cross the picket line. Our job is not to come out here and fight the protesters, our job is not to get inside or to protest with them our job is to move commerce," said John Hughes, the business agent for Local 10, the union that represents the longshoreman.Union leaders say they will call the terminal operator to find a way to get these workers paid."We are not going to allow our members to be punished for something they didn't do," Hughes said.We asked both the workers and the protesters how long they can sustain this."With the shaky economy, people coming off of COVID....I don't know. I don't know," Hughes said."Today, we are saying we are here for the day. We take it shift by shift," said Kiswani.We asked the Oakland Police Department if officers plan to force protesters out of the way and received this response:The Port Of Oakland released this statement:The Zim shipping company did not respond to calls for comment.As to why the company sent a ship here now after seven years, the port says online shopping is up so much, it is creating congestion at the port in LA. This ship was sent here to try and ease the traffic jam down south.