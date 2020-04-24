Learn From Home

Learn from Home: Parenting tips for sheltering in place with your family during COVID-19 pandemic

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just when you thought parenting was hard enough, the world becomes threatened by the novel coronavirus and lives are turned upside down. Shelter in place has spawned a slew of closures, ranging from school and after-school programs to child care sites.

Today, families find themselves stuck at home, with parents forced to play the roles of both teacher and caregiver. It's not an easy task, especially for parents working remotely.
Feelings of stress, frustration and dread might be more common in your home than ever before. It's time to take a breath and listen to some helpful advice. Parenting expert, Lonna Corder has been a preschool director for 25 years and believes there is a silver lining.

She thinks sheltering in place is the perfect time for parents to create positive memories with their kids. Follow Lonna's tips to cultivate a happy shelter-in-place environment for you and your family.

