parole

Parole recommended for Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel

Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people at a home in Benedict Canyon in August 1969.
EMBED <>More Videos

Parole recommended for Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California parole panel recommended the release of Patricia Krenwinkel for the first time Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of cult leader Charles Manson terrorized the state and she wrote "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people at a home in Benedict Canyon in August 1969.

She used one victim's blood to write "Helter Skelter" on a wall.

The next night, she helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary at their Los Feliz home.

New laws since Krenwinkel was last denied parole in 2017 required the parole panel to consider that she committed the murders at a young age and is now a 74-year-old prisoner.

The parole recommendation will be reviewed by the state parole board's legal division before likely going to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a decision within five months. He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

Krenwinkel became the state's longest-serving female inmate when fellow Manson follower Susan Atkins died of cancer in prison in 2009. Krenwinkel's attorney, Keith Wattley, said he understands she is the longest-serving woman in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaparolegavin newsomcrimemurdergovernornationalu.s. & worldcharles mansonprisoncalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PAROLE
Another error revealed in arrests of Walnut Creek theft suspects
CA man convicted in 1980 killing to be released on parole in SF
CA man convicted in 1980 killing to be released from prison
Home-sharing is helping break the prison cycle in CA
TOP STORIES
Biden to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects
I-Team: 70% of TX have more gun dealers than mental care providers
New Marin Co. festival aims to educate about wildfire prevention
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Suspect steals OPD patrol car, leading wild chase
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Show More
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
SF officers fired their weapons killing 2 men fighting on ground
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Young Bay Area activists call for action in wake of mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News