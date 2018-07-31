Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3858475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too.

Two beautiful dogs now under the care of @ARFtweets in #WalnutCreek. They are the ones that were already up for adoption before the #CARRFIRES. They were moved to the #BayArea and now one of them can be yours. pic.twitter.com/CWsiMSA6Ki — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

The dog on the left is named “Crawford” after @bcraw35 and that black lab pup on the right is called “Posey.” You know who he’s named after @BusterPosey. @SFGiants They are up for adoption. @ARFtweets pic.twitter.com/lEhPivOofe — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

Thanks Abe Mendoza for taking this picture of “Manaea” an Aussie Border Collie-mix ready to be adopted. Contact ARF in Walnut Creek @ARFtweets #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/IXf1eReqrz — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

Bay Area animal shelters are helping to transport dozens of pets from the Redding area near the fires.These dogs had been put up for adoption up north, long before the destructive Carr Fire. With the shelter in Anderson becoming too crowded, they were moved. Since last Friday 90Cats and dogs have been brought to the Animal Rescue Foundation- ARF- in Walnut Creek and to three other nearby shelters."These are all animals that were available for adoption and did not have a home to go to and we're hoping to find them homes here in the Bay Area," explained Elena Bicker, executive director of ARF.When they arrive, they are tested and given an assessment to check their behavior."We do an overall check up, we look at their teeth to see if they need any dental cleaning, check to see if they are spayed or neutered and then we schedule it if they need that," said Jennifer Peabody, also of ARF.The dogs brought yesterday have been named after A's and Giants players. There was "Posey," a black lab puppy named after Giants Catcher and First baseman, Buster Posey andManaea, an Aussie Border Collie named after A's Pitcher Sean Manaea."They are getting individual attention. They are away from the smell of smoke which if we can smell it, their sense of smell if so much greater," said Bicker.