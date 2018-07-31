Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area

These dogs had been put up for adoption up north, long before the destructive Carr Fire. With the shelter in Anderson becoming too crowded, they were moved. Since last Friday 90
Cats and dogs have been brought to the Animal Rescue Foundation- ARF- in Walnut Creek and to three other nearby shelters.
"These are all animals that were available for adoption and did not have a home to go to and we're hoping to find them homes here in the Bay Area," explained Elena Bicker, executive director of ARF.
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you
When they arrive, they are tested and given an assessment to check their behavior.
"We do an overall check up, we look at their teeth to see if they need any dental cleaning, check to see if they are spayed or neutered and then we schedule it if they need that," said Jennifer Peabody, also of ARF.
The dogs brought yesterday have been named after A's and Giants players. There was "Posey," a black lab puppy named after Giants Catcher and First baseman, Buster Posey and
Manaea, an Aussie Border Collie named after A's Pitcher Sean Manaea.
"They are getting individual attention. They are away from the smell of smoke which if we can smell it, their sense of smell if so much greater," said Bicker.
Some of these cats and dogs will be up for adoption as early as Wednesday, but you can take a peak tonight on their website here.
Two beautiful dogs now under the care of @ARFtweets in #WalnutCreek. They are the ones that were already up for adoption before the #CARRFIRES. They were moved to the #BayArea and now one of them can be yours. pic.twitter.com/CWsiMSA6Ki— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018
The dogs brought in to @ARFtweets in Walnut Creek last night from @HavenHumaneSoc in Anderson near the #CARRFire are named after @Athletics or @SFGiants players. Meet “Manaea” @BABYSMGIRAFFE. pic.twitter.com/qMCbQGNJoC— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018
The dog on the left is named “Crawford” after @bcraw35 and that black lab pup on the right is called “Posey.” You know who he’s named after @BusterPosey. @SFGiants They are up for adoption. @ARFtweets pic.twitter.com/lEhPivOofe— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018
Get my good side Abe. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/rauJOoTmwG— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018
Thanks Abe Mendoza for taking this picture of “Manaea” an Aussie Border Collie-mix ready to be adopted. Contact ARF in Walnut Creek @ARFtweets #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/IXf1eReqrz— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
