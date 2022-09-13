Petit Four Films announces bankruptcy, leaving couples without wedding videographers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For some couples, their wedding day is one of the most important days of their lives. Now, some couples in different parts of the country including here in the Bay Area, say the company they hired for their wedding day video didn't deliver as promised. Some videographers contracted by the company say they weren't paid for the weddings they shot either.

Tracy and Kevin Broderick planned their wedding for two years, but just four days before they said "I do" this past Saturday, they say the videography company they hired for their special day, Petit Four Films, cancelled via text.

"Completely unprofessional," said Kevin Broderick.

"I was in shock, I believe I cried and then called my wedding planner and said I can't believe this is happening," said Tracy Broderick.

The text from someone named Dianna in customer service, said in part, "It is horrible timing and we are more than sorry ... we again apologize profusely and wish you the best," Kevin says he called Dianna.

RELATED: FDA confirms investigation of Revive Superfoods after some customers sickened, hospitalized

"She was completely stumbling and didn't give me any reason," said Broderick.

Three days before their wedding, the Brodericks found and hired a new videographer.

Other Couples say Petit Four films seemed like a great choice, with plenty of incentives to help them save money.

"You're in the military money off, a nurse money off, amazon gift card," explained bride Kassie Servick.

"If you pay in full by midnight tonight your price will go from something like 2800 almost 3000 dollars down to 1799," explained bride Marykate Glackin.

But once they paid in full, Glackin says the company seemed to ghost them and stopped taking their calls or returning their emails.

"I just want some answers," said Glackin.

RELATED: East Bay pet owners' requests for medical records go unanswered after vet hospital abruptly closes

Bride Jessica Akers says she couldn't get through by phone after trying repeatedly.

"I mean over 40 phone calls over 4 or 5 days," said Akers.

Akers and her fiancé Jesse De Bie say they finally got through on Friday and requested a refund so they could book a different company before their wedding in less than a week.

"Petit Four also said in their contract that you could cancel at any time," said Akers.

They say they were told they'd have the refund by Tuesday.

But hours later received a text Friday which said in part, "... it is to our deepest regret that we have had to enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy ... We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."

"I've submitted an argument with my bank to see if I can get the refund that way but I doubt that I will see money from the company," said Akers.

Some Videographers who say Petit Four Films owes them money for weddings they shot connected in a private Facebook group.

"I'm owed over a grand and then my partner is owed over 1500 dollars," said Noah Ike.

"It was really disappointing to come home and realize we're not getting paid for all that time we put into it," he continued.

Joining those Facebook group conversations, some brides who say, Petit Four Films never delivered their wedding day videos within 90 days as promised.

"My husband is actually deploying soon and I really wanted our wedding video to look back on while he's gone to make me smile and help me get through the days without him and now I don't even know if I'll be able to get my video so that's pretty terrible," said Servick.

The Better Business Bureau currently lists the company with an F rating and says the business is not BBB accredited.

Between July and August the BBB says it reached out to the company to address complaints and advertising concerns but as of August 15 received no response. It says the company contacted the BBB on August 4th and asked to have the business reviews removed. The reviews posted are a mix of positive and negative experiences. There are 33 complaints.

Petit Four Films emailed the I-Team the following statement, "Unfortunately, due COVID, inflation and the economic swings over the past few years in the industry; it is to our deepest regret that we have had to cancel a portion of our weddings and enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We have been and are currently issuing refunds. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused any of our couples and will be in touch with them with the next steps in the process."

The Brodericks say they were told they'd have a refund by Friday.

"No, there's been nothing," said Kevin Broderick.

Despite the bankruptcy announcement, the company continues to advertise on Instagram and their website invites couples to book with promotional deals advertised through September 16.

"It's awful," said Tracy Broderick.

"I really just hope that things are made right because it's a really crappy situation," said Glackin.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live