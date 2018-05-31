PETS & ANIMALS

6 puppies rescued from sealed plastic bin in Arkansas dumpster

EMBED </>More Videos

An animal control officer found six puppies inside a sealed plastic bin that had been left in a dumpster.

VAN BUREN, Ark. --
An Arkansas animal control officer rescued six puppies left for dead in a sealed plastic bin that had been tossed into a dumpster.

Residents who lived in a nearby apartment complex alerted authorities after they began to hear crying inside the dumpster. The officer who found the dogs gave them water, and they are expected to be okay. They were sent to live with a volunteer foster family while they recover.

"We've had people bring in dogs that have been beaten and some found with a chain marks. One was just brought in with a chain around its neck that was also hooked to a large tire," Tom Hill with animal rescue organization Almost Home told KHBS-TV. "It makes us angry, but we think about the dogs more than the people."

The dogs will soon be taken to a shelter for adoption, likely in New England, according to Hill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspuppyanimal rescuepet rescueu.s. & worldanimal crueltyArkansas
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News