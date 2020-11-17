A bidder from China bought this pigeon for $1.9 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A racing fan from China has shelled out nearly two million dollars for a pigeon.The pigeon, named New Kim, has won a number of competitions. The bird was originally put up for auction at 200 Euros, and was bought after a bidding war between two buyers from China.The bird's new owner is said to be the same person who paid $406,000 dollars for a pigeon last year.Pigeon racing is gaining popularity as a form of gambling in China.How does it work?The pigeons are released hundreds of miles away from their coop. The owner of the first pigeon to make it home wins the jackpot.